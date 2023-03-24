We are Local
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death

Timothy McPeak
Timothy McPeak(Lincoln Police)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter, in a case involving the death of his neighbor.

In 2021, Timothy McPeak was originally arrested and was going to be charged with second-degree murder after his then-neighbor Luis Nogurea, 76, was found dead in the hallway of their shared apartment complex near 10th and E Streets.

Those charges have since been dropped to manslaughter.

Friday, McPeak pled ‘No Contest’ to one charge of Manslaughter, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. A charge of First Degree Assault was dismissed.

The cause of death for Noguera was a broken neck, an autopsy revealed.

A probable cause affidavit states that witnesses observed Noguera knocking on McPeak’s door with a knife in his hand and yelling.

Moments later, a verbal argument on the staircase to the second floor turned physical, the court records state.

McPeak told officers when he was being arrested that Noguera had a knife, and he grabbed his ankle and right hand in an attempt to disarm him.

The court records state that McPeak told officers Noguera then fell down the stairs where he remained until officers arrived.

McPeak is set to be sentenced at the end of April.

