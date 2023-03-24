We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Creighton comes to Louisville with a plan to stop Princeton’s cinderella run

Creighton is set to take on Princeton in a Sweet 16 matchup Friday.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton has a chance to be the first team in program history to win three games in a single NCAA Tournament, to do it they will have to go through a fearless Princeton team. The Tigers are only the second Ivy League school to reach the Sweet 16 in four decades and they own wins against Arizona and Missouri in this tournament.

Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma said, “Princeton is a very solid team. I mean, you don’t just beat Arizona. So we’ve just got to take them seriously and take what they bring at us. I mean, I feel like their biggest threat is their catch-and-shoot opportunities. If we could eliminate that, I feel like we should have a pretty solid chance.”

Art also called tomorrow night a blessing, because his family won’t have to bounce back and forth across the country. His brother Adam Seiko plays for San Diego State and the Aztecs are also here in Louisville. In fact if they beat Alabama and the Jays beat Princeton the two teams will play for a second consecutive year in the NCAA Tournament, Creighton won last year in overtime. The family fly back and forth between Orlando and Denver last weekend to watch both teams.

Greg McDermott on that game last year against San Diego State, “You know, we stole the game last year. We really had no business winning. Everything had to go right in the last three minutes for us, and it did.”

Princeton owns the largest win in NCAA Tournament history as a 15 seed, they beat Missouri by 15 points.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
The Burt County town of Lyons is being overrun by a population problem. Not people -- but stray...
Northeast Nebraska town overrun by stray cats
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn
A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that...
Family fights shuttered funeral home for ashes and urn of Air Force veteran
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected

Latest News

Source: AP
WATCH: Creighton fans line up for Sweet 16 sendoff
Greg McDermott
Creighton starts on court preparation for Princeton
Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges,...
Creighton advances to Sweet Sixteen beating Baylor 85-76
Creighton Players
No. 6 Creighton prepares for No. 3 Baylor with Sweet 16 spot on the line