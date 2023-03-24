Creighton comes to Louisville with a plan to stop Princeton’s cinderella run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton has a chance to be the first team in program history to win three games in a single NCAA Tournament, to do it they will have to go through a fearless Princeton team. The Tigers are only the second Ivy League school to reach the Sweet 16 in four decades and they own wins against Arizona and Missouri in this tournament.

Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma said, “Princeton is a very solid team. I mean, you don’t just beat Arizona. So we’ve just got to take them seriously and take what they bring at us. I mean, I feel like their biggest threat is their catch-and-shoot opportunities. If we could eliminate that, I feel like we should have a pretty solid chance.”

Art also called tomorrow night a blessing, because his family won’t have to bounce back and forth across the country. His brother Adam Seiko plays for San Diego State and the Aztecs are also here in Louisville. In fact if they beat Alabama and the Jays beat Princeton the two teams will play for a second consecutive year in the NCAA Tournament, Creighton won last year in overtime. The family fly back and forth between Orlando and Denver last weekend to watch both teams.

Greg McDermott on that game last year against San Diego State, “You know, we stole the game last year. We really had no business winning. Everything had to go right in the last three minutes for us, and it did.”

Princeton owns the largest win in NCAA Tournament history as a 15 seed, they beat Missouri by 15 points.

