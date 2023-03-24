BBB Tips on protecting yourself when using ChatGPT

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are robots coming to steal your time, money, and maybe even your heart? Recent technology advances have created new AI-related security threats, and while they don’t look like what you’ve seen in the movies, you might be at risk.

Artificial intelligence has taken mind-boggling leaps forward in terms of what it can do in the past few months, with tools like ChatGPT making headlines around the globe.

AI can create useful content but generate danger in a whole new way. We’re not talking about robot armies marching in lockstep to annihilate mankind. Technology isn’t out to get us, but some humans are, and ChatGPT is a shiny new tool in some criminals’ arsenals.

Scammers and cybercriminals can use ChatGPT and other AI tools to harm others. Here are tips from the Better Business Bureau on protecting yourself.

WHAT IS ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a conversational AI model developed by OpenAI that can mimic human language and generate coherent and natural responses to text-based input. It’s designed to learn from massive amounts of online data, soaking up what’s available on the web and then recycling information and phrasing to respond to questions.

So far, it’s been used for various legitimate purposes, like chatbots and language translation. However, scammers and cybercriminals have also taken advantage of AI’s capabilities for malicious purposes.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

Scammers use ChatGPT to make their malware threats, phishing attempts, and fake profiles more convincing and interactive. By generating well-written copy and fast, believable responses to victims’ messages, scammers using ChatGPT can create the illusion of a real person on the other end of the conversation. This can make it harder for victims to identify that they’re being scammed. Beware of these potential scams when using artificial intelligence.

Phishing scams. Scammers use ChatGPT to create believable phishing scams that mimic legitimate organizations like banks, social media companies, or government agencies. The scammer sends an unsolicited message to the victim via email or messaging app, then prompts them to click a link or provide personal information. The message can appear legitimate since ChatGPT can generate compelling messages modeled after content from the actual bank, government agency, or other organization. However, clicking the link or providing personal information can lead to identity theft or financial loss.

Impersonation scams. Scammers can use AI-generated content to impersonate people like a boss, co-worker, or family member and convince the victim to provide sensitive information or transfer money. The scammer generates an articulate and free-flowing conversation that appears to be from the person they are impersonating, making it tough for the victim to detect the fraud.

Malware and viruses. Cybercriminals can use ChatGPT to spread malware and viruses. AI allows them to produce a conversation that appears to be from a legitimate source like a friend or colleague, then prompts the victim to click on a link or download a file. Once the victim clicks the link or downloads the file, their device can become infected with malware or viruses.

ChatGPT romance scams. Are you sure it's a human causing your heart to flutter during online interactions? Romance scams are a type of fraud where scammers create fake profiles on dating websites or social media platforms to establish romantic relationships with their victims. They then use this relationship to gain the trust of their victims and eventually convince them to send money or provide personal information.

Purchasing scams. Bad actors are using ChatGPT to trick people into buying fake goods. They create a conversation that appears to be from a legitimate seller, then convince the victim to purchase products or services. Scammers trick victims into a digital funds transfer. However, the goods are either fake or do not exist, so the money people pay can be a permanent loss.

PROTECTING YOURSELF

Here are several tips on how to protect yourself from scammers and cyber criminals using ChatGPT:

Be cautious of unsolicited messages . Use extreme caution if you receive a message from someone you don’t know. Don’t click on included links or provide requested personal information. Contact them directly to confirm its authenticity if the message appears from a legitimate organization, such as a bank or government agency.

Verify the identity of the person you’re chatting with . Verify their identity if they’re chatting with someone online, especially if they’re asking for personal information or money. Ask for their contact information, like their business email address or personal phone number, and confirm it’s legit. If possible, communicate with them through a secure and verified messaging platform rather than an unsecured platform.

Scrutinize text . AI written text often uses the same words repeatedly. It also uses short sentences with unimaginative language and no idioms or contractions. Content may include implausible statements. If something seems off, trust your gut.

Use two-factor authentication for your online accounts . Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts by requiring an additional code to log in, usually sent to your phone. This makes it more difficult for scammers to access your accounts even if they manage to steal your password.

Use a password manager to generate and store strong passwords. Don't use your dog's name and your birth date. Avoid using the same password for everything. We know that gets complicated, but password managers help. Using a password manager generates and stores strong passwords for your online accounts, making it more difficult for scammers to gain access.

Be cautious when downloading files or clicking on links . Use care, especially if files or links come from an unknown source. Scammers can use ChatGPT to generate convincing messages that appear to be from a legitimate source, such as a friend or colleague. Verify the source before clicking on any links or downloading any files.

Use caution when talking to strangers . To avoid falling victim to a scam, be cautious when engaging with people online, especially those who seem too good to be true. Be wary of anyone asking for money or personal information, especially if you’ve never met them. Watch out for anyone who refuses to video chat or meet in person because this could be a sign that they are not who they claim to be. If you suspect, you may be a victim, stop communicating with the scammer immediately and report the incident to the authorities.

Educate yourself on the latest scams and fraud tactics. Educate yourself so that you can recognize their schemes and protect yourself. Look up the latest scams and read reports on how others have been targeted by using BBB Scam Tracker.

Scammers and cybercriminals are using ChatGPT to trick people into giving away their personal information and money, and they’d love to take you for everything you’ve got. However, being cautious can protect yourself and your data even from AI-generated threats.

BBB CONTRACTOR TIPS

BBB always advises hiring a reliable and trustworthy contractor.

If you completed a home improvement project recently, you probably remember how difficult it was. Whether you’re remodeling your kitchen, building a home office, or creating the perfect entertainment space – you may decide you need the help of a general contractor.

That’s where a trusted and vetted contractor comes in.

A contractor is a company or person that you hire to provide materials and labor to complete a job. Some contractors focus on a specific type of project, like plumbing or tiling or painting, while others will work on any type of project. For larger projects, a general contractor may also serve as a project manager working with other vendors to get all the work done.

Hiring a reliable and trustworthy contractor is one of the most important steps for your project. Hire the right one and you can relax knowing that your project is in good hands. Hire the wrong one and you could be facing a wide range of problems from unfinished work to being sued if workers aren’t paid.

BBB HIRING TIPS

Consider these tips when hiring anybody to work in your home:

Research and gather information. Search for a contractor's Business Profile at BBB.org for free information on their history of complaints, read verified Customer Reviews, and see if they are an Accredited Business. BBB Accredited Businesses make a commitment to uphold BBB's accreditation standards including: to build trust, advertise honestly, tell the truth, be transparent, honor their promises, be responsive to their customers, safeguard privacy and embody integrity. Also search for the name of the company online along with "Complaint", "Review" or "Scam" to find different results. Ask the company if employees and sub-contractors undergo a background check. Are they trained and certified? What identification will they show when they come to your home?

Ask for references. Ask the contractor for a list of recent local references you may contact. Ask the references about the services performed and their overall experience with the contractor and the quality of the work. Ask if the contractor stuck to the estimated budget and completion date for the project. If possible, inspect the contractor’s work yourself. Ask if the contractor is a member of a professional association that has standards or a code of ethics.

Ask for multiple quotes. You should always shop around and get at least three quotes from different businesses. Make sure all bids consider the same set of criteria. Remember that the lowest bid may not necessarily be the best bid; if one bid is significantly lower than the others, the contractor may be cutting corners or may not understand your work requirements.

Get it in writing. Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract. Do not be pressured into signing an agreement before you are ready and make sure you read and understand everything before signing. The contract should include contact information, start and complete dates, a detailed description of the exact work to be done, any material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information. Specify who is to obtain necessary building permits and who is responsible for clean-up. Make sure all verbal promises are included in the contract. Ask how much work will be subcontracted and ask for information on the subcontractors. Ask questions if you do not understand any part of the contract. Never sign an incomplete or partially blank contract.

Verify license and insurance. Always be sure that the company you decide to work with has the necessary licenses and insurance to work in your region. In the United States, you can get to your state's licensing agency. In Canada, requirements differ from province to province. Search for information specific to the province where you are having the work done. Your local BBB can help. Once you have your contractor's insurance information, call the carrier to confirm appropriate coverage for worker's compensation, property damage, and personal liability in case of accidents.

Confirm building permits. Your contractor must have the correct permits before starting your project. They will usually obtain the permits, but you will probably pay for them. That should be detailed in your contract. Request that all final inspections be completed by the local building official prior to final payment.

Inquire about a lien waiver. A lien waiver, in the United States, is a statement from your contractor that says all suppliers and subcontractors have been paid for their work. In some Canadian provinces, there is a mandatory Builders Lien holdback, so ensure you understand any financial obligations you may be liable for.

Think about future service issues. Make sure you are aware of your warranty coverage and how to deal with service issues.

Arrange a payment schedule. Never pay in full upfront. Stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete and you have fully inspected it. Do not pay cash; make sure your check is written to a company, not an individual, or that you use a credit card. Paying with a credit card will provide some recourse should the job not be completed as stated in the contract.

Get a receipt. Request a receipt marked “Paid in Full” when the job is completed and your final payment made.

Keep your contract. Hold on to your contract for future reference or if any questions arise after the work is complete.

