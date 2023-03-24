We are Local
Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s Brett Perkins

By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After being named the 2022 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and helping lead Gretna to a Class A state title, Gretna midfielder Brett Perkins is picking up this season right where he left off in May. In the Dragon’s season-opener, the senior netted Gretna’s second goal in a 3-1 win over Lexington.

”Obviously scoring goals is great, but there’s so much more to a goal. You have to have the assist to score a goal and it’s just icing on the cake whenever you score a goal.,” said Perkins. “But I feel like a combination of scoring a goal and just being beneficial to one of our teammates. And as a team, we can just keep progressing and score more goals than the opposition to win the game.”

Last season Perkins trailed only his younger brother Maguire in goals with 14 while also recording 14 assists.

The senior takes his performance on the pitch just as seriously as his performance as a leader off the pitch. For the second year in a row, Perkins was elected as a team captain by his teammates.

”As a leader, I just try to make an impact as much as possible before I’m gone. You know it’s hard to impact a program sometimes when we’ve had such good years in the past. Just being different but kinda the thing is not just being a good captain on the field but off the field,” said Perkins.

”During all of the offseason work, he was a leading force in making sure we had guys there and were working hard in the weight room,” said Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb. “It gives credit to what he’s all about. He never complains about a 6 a.m. workout. Shows up. Gets his stuff done and then off to school he goes.”

Perkins will continue his soccer career at the University of Nebraska - Omaha next year. Until then, Perkins has some unfinished business to attend to this year with the Dragons.

“Winning last year definitely put a target on our back for this year,” said Perkins. “I feel like just having the self-awareness of where we’re at and where we stand will help my confidence and help the team’s confidence and just help us win games and have a good season.”

