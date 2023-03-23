Unicameral Youth Legislature invites high school students into unicameral’s process

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is encouraging the next generation of leaders to walk in a legislator’s shoes.

The Unicameral Youth Legislature will be held June 11-14 at the State Capitol in Lincoln. As part of the experience, student senators will sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation, and see the ins and outs of the unicameral in action.

Students with interests in public office, government, politics, law and public policy will learn about the legislative process directly from staff and state senators.

More about the program is available on the Legislature’s website. Students have until May 22 to register.

