Shooting reported in northwest Omaha
OPD said a man was seriously injured
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The shooting near 106th and Fort streets was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
About 20 minutes later, OPD tweeted that the scene was secure.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
