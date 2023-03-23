Shooting reported in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting near 106th and Fort streets was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

About 20 minutes later, OPD tweeted that the scene was secure.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.