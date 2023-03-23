We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency

An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot suffered a medical emergency.(Arizona's Family)
By Matt Kling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An off-duty pilot from another airline stepped in to help a Southwest flight crew after a pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to Southwest Airlines, flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus returned to Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday morning after one of the pilots needed medical attention.

A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while a nurse on board provided medical assistance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight landed safely in Las Vegas. The airline changed out crews and flew the passengers to Columbus.

“We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding regarding the situation,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

The FAA said it is investigating. The airline did not immediately share the pilot’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that...
Family fights shuttered funeral home for ashes and urn of Air Force veteran
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected
The Burt County town of Lyons is being overrun by a population problem. Not people -- but stray...
Northeast Nebraska town overrun by stray cats

Latest News

FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety