Nebraska Legislature advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Vote to move LB574 ahead passed 30-17 with two senators voting ‘present’
Hot-button debate continued Wednesday on LB574.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday voted to advance LB574, which would ban gender-affirming care for youth.

The bill, known as the “Let Them Grow Act,” survived a 33-16 cloture vote before it passed General File 30-17 with two state senators — Tom Brandt of Plymouth and Jana Hughes of Seward — voting “present.”

Omaha State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, the bill’s author, opened Thursday’s session comments but Democratic opponents occupied the rest of the morning’s debate time on the Unicameral floor with more than a dozen consecutive bracket motions in order to prevent supporters from speaking at all ahead of the cloture vote.

It was an emotional morning as those at the mic read letters from medical professionals and parents while others shared their own personal experiences as parents and as LGBTQ+ community members themselves. More than one senator was brought to tears amid their allotted speaking time.

State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont spoke about her son’s serious depression after returning from Afghanistan. State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha talked about the struggles of being a kid amid a political climate that brings gender-affirming care into question. State Sen. Johh Frederickson of Omaha struggled at times to speak at all as he talked about how grateful he was for his parents’ acceptance.

Several of the lawmakers pleaded with their fellow state senators to either vote “no” or “present not voting” on cloture while indicating that if the bill were to advance, they plan to filibuster all other bills.

Debate on the controversial bill was scheduled for this week after a filibuster run by Omaha State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh that continues to make national headlines. That debate began on Tuesday, when Republican supporters of the bill attempted to end debate after only a few had been able to speak; and continued on Wednesday, with some senators raising legal concerns about the ban.

Committee hearings are set to wrap up on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an incorrect vote tally. 6 News regrets the error.

