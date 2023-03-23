We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected
A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that...
Family fights shuttered funeral home for ashes and urn of Air Force veteran
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Latest News

Police in New York rappeled down a high-rise to stop a man threatening to jump from high rise...
WATCH: NYPD officer rappels down building to stop man from jumping
Police rescued a man hanging out a window in Midtown Manhattan. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
Man rescued from New York building window
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
Police in New York rappeled down a high-rise to stop a man threatening to jump from high rise...
Man threatens to jump out window of NYC high-rise
Photos shared on Twitter show the vessel tipped over at a 45-degree angle with emergency...
At least 25 injured when large research vessel tips over onto dock