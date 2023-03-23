We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LGBTQ supporters, community members react to LB574′s advancing

LB574 has passed the first round of voting in Lincoln.
LB574 has passed the first round of voting in Lincoln.
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Supporters of the LGBTQ+ community in Omaha are concerned about what happened in the Legislature this afternoon.

The Nebraska Legislature voted 30-17 to advance a bill that would ban hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger. There will be more debate and discussion before the bill is passed.

In Iowa, all the talking is over. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a similar measure into law that mirrors the Nebraska bill now being discussed.

Rev. Juniper Meadows is minister of the Second Unitarian Church of Omaha.

“To me it feels like a means for some of our elected leaders to identify a vulnerable population that they can incite an anxiety against, to use misunderstanding and fear as a chip like it’s a game of power, but these are actual peoples’ lives,” Meadows said.

“[How] unusual to have the state limit how a parent can care of for their child and meet their child’s health needs, whether that’s mental or physical,” said Rev. Shari Woodbury of Omaha’s First Unitarian Church.

Both reverends are concerned about transgender youth legislation in both Iowa and Nebraska. Rev. Meadows is transgender -- she says all this is putting too much pressure on trans youth.

“Of course when people feel trapped, when they feel like they’re pinned up against the wall sometimes, their mind might go to what feels like unthinkable and horrifying solutions to their problem,” Meadows said. “So will this result in more young trans people considering that permanent escape? Probably.”

Both see this issue from a lens outside the political arena, and both believe there is a simple answer to help those feeling targeted.

“As people of faith, if there are other people of faith out there watching, what is the ultimate core of any faith? I believe it’s love,” Meadows said. “How can we act from love, and being allies supports friends...just caring human beings to those who are under the gun right now.”

LB574 must pass two more rounds of voting before it reaches Governor Pillen’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn
The Burt County town of Lyons is being overrun by a population problem. Not people -- but stray...
Northeast Nebraska town overrun by stray cats
A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that...
Family fights shuttered funeral home for ashes and urn of Air Force veteran
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected

Latest News

LB574 has passed the first round of voting in Lincoln.
BREAKING: LB574 moves past first-round vote
LB574 has passed the first round of votes at the unicameral.
BREAKING: Nebraska lawmakers vote to advance LB574
The Nebraska State Capitol Building
Unicameral Youth Legislature invites high school students into unicameral’s process
BREAKING: Gender-affirming care ban bill passes first-round vote
BREAKING: Gender-affirming care ban bill passes first-round vote