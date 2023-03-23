We are Local
La Vista’s Salute to Summer to be held May 27

Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A summer tradition in La Vista is set to blast off again in May.

The annual Salute to Summer will take place May 27 on the City Hall campus. Festivities begin at Noon with a parade down Park View Blvd. Activities will include a free cookout and car show, along with three fun zones for the kids. Food trucks and beer gardens will also be available.

La Vista Gives will also have an opportunity with the Love Our Vets project. Attendees will be able to assemble hygiene kits for Moving Veterans Forward.

The day will conclude with a fireworks and drone show, which will launch in Central Park and can be viewed from the festival grounds at City Hall.

