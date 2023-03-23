Iowa City mayor proclaims March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is taking a new measure to recognize the transgender community.

March 31 will mark Transgender Day of Visibility. Teague made the proclamation at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

In a press release, Teague said the day will recognize and pay homage to transgender people.

Transgender activist Rachel Crandall founded the day in 2009.

The transgender flag will be flown at City Hall from March 27 through March 31 in recognition of the day.

