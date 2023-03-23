We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa City mayor proclaims March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is taking a new measure to recognize the transgender community.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is taking a new measure to recognize the transgender community.

March 31 will mark Transgender Day of Visibility. Teague made the proclamation at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

In a press release, Teague said the day will recognize and pay homage to transgender people.

Transgender activist Rachel Crandall founded the day in 2009.

The transgender flag will be flown at City Hall from March 27 through March 31 in recognition of the day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected
A family is seeking answers -- and their loved one's remains -- after the funeral home that...
Family fights shuttered funeral home for ashes and urn of Air Force veteran
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Latest News

Rusty's Midday Update
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Rusty's Morning Forecast