Federal grand jury in Nebraska lists 16 indictments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The federal grand jury returned with 16 indictments on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Indictments on all 16 people were unsealed, according to the release from U.S. Attorney Steven Russell’s office states. Charges ranged from meth possession to child porn to illegally re-entering the country.

ASSAULT & WEAPONS CHARGES

Luis Duran, aka Luis Duran-Salcedo, 20, of Omaha, is charged with assaulting a dating partner by strangulation or suffocation. The incident allegedly took place on March 16 at the Winnebago Indian Reservation. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, plus a $250,000 fine.

Tobin R. Schaneman, 45, is charged with a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on March 25, 2022. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

CHILD PORN CHARGES

Estefan Bernardino Chavez, 29, of Norfolk, is charged with producing child pornography from Jan. 31 to Feb. 28. If convicted, he faces 15-30 years in prison followed by at least five years of supervised release, and could be ordered to pay more than $300,000.

Matthew McCann, 35, of Omaha, is charged with two counts of distributing child porn as a previously convicted person in relation to an incident on Jan. 7. If convicted on the first count, he could face a prison sentence of 15-40 years followed by a minimum of five years supervised release that could be extended to last his entire life. He would also be ordered to pay nearly $300,000. He would also face a prison sentence of 10-20 years and supervised release from five years to life on the second count, in addition to a separate $250,000 fine plus more than $22,000 in special assessments.

IMMIGRATION VIOLATION CHARGES

Carmen Perez Catu, aka Jess Manuel Calvillo, 39, is charged with illegally re-entering the country on May 9 after he had been deported. If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years in prison followed by a year of supervised release, plus a $250,000 fine.

Domingo Zetino Hernandez, 20, of Norfolk, is charged with two counts relating to document fraud. He is accused of falsely representing a Social Security number and using false immigration documents on Dec. 5. If convicted, he faces a maximum five-year prison sentence plus three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

Nicolas Vicente Lares, 25, is charged with illegal reentry on March 1 after being removed from the country alien. If convicted, he could face a maximum of two years in prison followed by a year of supervised release, plus a $250,000 fine.

Victor Hugo Cansino Monzon, 29, is charged with illegal re-entering after deportation. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison followed by a year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He was also charged with resisting, opposing, impeding, and interfering with an officer on March 6 in relation to his arrest in his other charge. If convicted, he could receive a year in prison followed by a year of supervised release, plus a $100,000 fine.

David Valdez Ramirez, 35, is charged with illegal re-entry on March 6 following a felony conviction. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison followed three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Additionally, he is charged with resisting, opposing, impeding, on that same day. If convicted on this charge, he could serve a year in prison followed by a year of supervised released, and an additional $100,000 fine.

Adan Silva-Valencia, 43, is charged with illegal re-entry after he was removed from the country following a felony conviction. The dates on the charges range from Sept. 11, 2022, to March 7. If convicted, he would face a sentence of up to 10 years followed by three years supervised release, plus a $250,000 fine.

DRUG CHARGES

Angelica Agena, 40, of Lincoln, is charged with possession of at least 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute following an arrest on June 29. If convicted, Agena faces a sentence of 5-40 years in prison followed by at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

Fernando Montoya-Amezcua, 46, is charged with possessing at least 500 grams of meth with the intent to distribute on March 14. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life followed by supervised release from five years to life. “There is also an allegation to forfeit United States currency and property seized,” the release states.

Edgar Ignacio Salas Zarate, age 30, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on or about December 7, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Juan Carlos Tapia-Torres, 43, is charged with possession of 500 grams of meth or more with the intent to distribute. If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of 10 years to life with supervised release for five years to life, plus a $5 million fine.

Steven Owen Watson, 46, of Lincoln, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (mix) on or about September 26, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 5 years’ and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, not less than four years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Cameron Woods, 44, of Omaha, is charged with having at least 50 grams of meth on April 16 with the intent to distribute after he had already been convicted of a felony drug charge. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison followed by supervised release for 10 years to life, as well as a $20 million fine.

