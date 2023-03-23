Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off chances for showers through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a fairly cloudy Thursday we are clearing up for the night. A mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures in the 20s will greet you out the door Friday morning. Clouds build through the day but won’t stop our warm up! Highs make the climb back to the low 50s despite the cloudy skies. By 3 PM a few showers will be possible west of the Metro... chances increase for the Metro from there with on and off showers expected through Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Showers Friday PM (wowt)

Saturday PM will offer some dry time with highs in the low 50s! By Saturday night rain showers to a wintry mix will be possible and that will linger through the first half of Sunday... it’ll be a much cooler day to in the low 40s.

Weekend outlook (wowt)

We’ll dry out beginning Monday with a gradual warming trend into the middle of next work week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

