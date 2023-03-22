We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home

Two people found dead in south Lincoln
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department identified the two men who were found dead in a south Lincoln home Friday.

Police said the men are brothers: Marcelo Morales Olvera, 30, and Andres Merced Morales, 31.

On Friday, LPD along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon.

A man told police he found his two roommates unresponsive in the garage. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two men both deceased in the garage.

Police said four additional residents of the same home were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Autopsy results are still pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Brittany Cook
Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault