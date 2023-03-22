We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Survey shows lack of childcare options in Nebraska

The childcare field has seen lots of hardships in recent years, but it’s a service that’s expected to be readily available.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many parents rely on childcare centers year-round. The pandemic created even more difficulties in the industry, and according to a new survey, there are still not enough facilities or staff members in the state.

The childcare field has seen lots of hardships in recent years, but it’s a service that’s expected to be readily available. A combination that seems to be putting a strain on everyone involved.

It’s an industry that essentially never slows down, but a recent survey shows it’s also one that’s continuing to struggle.

“In our state, 72% of children under age six live in homes where all adults work,” said Kara Ficke, We Care For Kids. “Yet 91% of counties in Nebraska do not have enough licensed childcare programs to meet demand.”

We Care For Kids is a group that works with community partners to provide early childhood education. According to their new survey, more than 80% of respondents said there’s a lack of quality, affordable childcare in Nebraska.

“The pandemic has really amplified the issues with early childhood providers leaving the workforce and working families struggling to find childcare so that they can work and provide for their families,” Ficke said.

The dwindling childcare workforce is something the Lincoln Little Organizations did research on. Last year, they conducted their own survey on why people were leaving the industry.

“Many were leaving due to lack of livable wages and lack of benefits, and then also burnout,” said Anne Brandt, Lincoln Littles. “Just because so many people were leaving that teachers weren’t getting breaks they were having to cover for each other.”

It’s not just a concern for parents.

“We always call it an everyone issue, because it’s going to it’s going to have a ripple effect out to our economy based on whether or not we have a workforce, you know,” Brandt said. “Do we have a workforce right now that can go to work while their children are safe and having quality environments?”

The groups both said they aim to better educate the public on childcare and hope that raised awareness will bring change in the form of things like more state funding put towards early education.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected

Latest News

Brittany Cook
Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death
On March 13, a Hy-Vee employee was stocking shelves when her wallet was stolen. The person...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals Hy-Vee employee’s wallet, uses stolen credit card at 3 stores
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast