Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Early fog then some showers later tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of dense fog will be with us to start the day until a front can move through and drag it out. That will happen no later than 9am but likely means some fog, mist and drizzle for the morning drive and the bus stop.

Bus Stop Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast(WOWT)

After the front we’ll get some clearing for the middle of the day. That will help us get a little warmth today. Highs in the 50s are expected before the clouds return later in the day.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Rain chances return tonight after 7pm and continue through the overnight hours. Nothing all that heavy is likely from any of it but we could see a tenth or two of moisture from this in the area. There is the potential for a little light wet snow in our northern counties as well but impacts will be minimal.

Overnight Rain
Overnight Rain(WOWT)
Snow Tonight
Snow Tonight(WOWT)

Clouds will be tough to shake all day Thursday and that will limit our ability to warm. Highs in the lower 40s are likely the best we can do Thursday but we’ll be able to warm a bit more Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

