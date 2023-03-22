We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

July trial set for Grand Island kidnapping case

Central Nebraska teen facing felony charges in the case
Tate Wolfe faces 9 felony charges in connection with the January kidnapping of 3 small children.
Tate Wolfe faces 9 felony charges in connection with the January kidnapping of 3 small children.(Hall County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the suspects in the January kidnapping of three small children in Grand Island is scheduled for trial this summer.

Tate Wolfe, 18, Kearney, has pleaded not guilty to nine felonies related to the incident that put three small children in danger. Court records show those charges are three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child abuse, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property, and operation of motor vehicle to avoid arrest (willfully reckless). A trial on those charges is scheduled July 10.

Wolfe and Jozef McAllister, 17, Hastings, were arrested Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. The two older children were discovered later that morning in an abandoned pickup. The 7-month-old was found about two-and-half hours later on the deck of a farm house in rural Hall County. The temperature at the time was 0°F with a -19° wind chill.

In February, McAllister waived his preliminary hearing and the judge transferred his case to district court. His attorney has asked that his case be transferred to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 24.

In a separate case, McAllister is charged with three felonies in connection with a March 1 assault on a fellow inmate. A probable cause hearing on those charges is scheduled April 25.

Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Brittany Cook
Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault