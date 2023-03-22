We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Investigation continues after two bodies, remains of third found along Rainwood Road

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months' time.
By Brent Weber
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two bodies, and the remains of a third have all been found over the last seven months along Rainwood Road in northern Douglas County.

With what’s known right now, the three deaths have little in common more than a cross street.

Monday afternoon, a man walking his dog saw something off the side of Rainwood, just east of 66th, where the road crosses Mill Creek. The Douglas County Sheriff was on the scene within the hour.

“There are suspicious circumstances,” Sheriff Aaron Hansen said. “We’re not clear on the gender or race or age of this individual.”

Results of an autopsy performed Tuesday have not been released to provide those details.

Less than a mile away, on Sunday, Aug. 7, a passerby reported a body to the sheriff’s office on the side of Rainwood near 75th. Days later, the body was identified as 46-year-old Freddy Nedd. No arrests have been made in that case.

And just last week, Rainwood was again the scene of remains found, described by investigators only as “skeletonized body remains,” near 216th Street.

One cross street, three deaths -- under unusual circumstances, but worlds apart.

The geography pits the two homicides east of Lake Cunningham near some of the county’s most prominent ranches. To get to the unknown remains, you’d have to drive around the lake -- some 16 miles of country roads.

Investigators say they don’t see a connection.

We’re still waiting on the results of a forensic investigation into those skeletal remains, found by some children playing in a field, off 216th Street last week -- 216th, not Rainwood, according to neighbors.

A mile or so from that scene, many in the Ponderosa’s Taco Tuesday crowd dismissed ideas of any connection -- but not all.

“For it all to be happening on Rainwood Road, it’s scary to think about it. How can it not be related?”

Capt. Eric Sellers of the county’s criminal investigations bureau said in a statement there’s no evidence to suggest the cases are related.

If you know anything about any of the cases, you’re asked to contact Douglas County Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-6000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Two bodies, remains of third found along Rainwood Road have no known connection
We're three days away from Creighton's run in the Sweet 16 -- and area bars and restaurants are...
Preparing for Creighton's Sweet 16 watch party
A 9-year-old golfer from Bennington has big things ahead of her -- including playing on one of...
Omaha area 9-year-old to compete in golf championship at Augusta National
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha
Nebraska Legislature begins debate on transgender youth bill at center of filibuster