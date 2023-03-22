We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time

Third stalking arrest in three months
By Laura Halm
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Hickman man with a history of stalking has been arrested a third time for the same crime.

Related: Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

On Feb. 10, Jeffrey Dieken was released from Lancaster County Jail on bond for violation of a protection order and stalking.

Days later, investigators became concerned because of Dieken’s increased presence at a location in Lancaster County.

LSO said deputies spoke with the victim who explained that Dieken had been following them, and despite restricted access, they were becoming increasingly afraid.

Then on March 14, investigators said the victim alerted LSO that Dieken was following them again.

Dieken was arrested and is facing stalking charges, stalking: assault by strangulation or suffocation charges and violating a protection order.

According to court documents, Dieken has been cited and lodged two previous times for stalking and he has been cited and lodged three previous times for protection order violation.

Dieken was also convicted in the past for stalking and violating a protection order in 2004 in Saunders County. He served a year of probation for those crimes.

10/11 is withholding identifiable information including gender and specific locations to protect the victim, along with their family members.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just...
Douglas County authorities: Investigations of found bodies, remains not connected

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Brittany Cook
Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault