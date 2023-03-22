We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office IDs body found in northwest Omaha

Investigators said the 56-year-old Kearney man was last seen in Council Bluffs.
Rainwood Road has been the site of two bodies found, along with remains of a third, in just seven months' time.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities said Wednesday that a body found in a ditch in northwest Omaha earlier this week was that of a missing Kearney man.

Patrick Weber, 56, was last seen in Council Bluffs, but his car had been located near a school in Bellevue.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, his body was discovered on the afternoon of Monday, March 13, when someone walking their dog saw the body roughly 15 feet from the road, near 66th and Rainwood.

The Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case as a homicide in conjunction with the Kearney and Council Bluffs police departments.

“Further details will be released after the conclusion of the autopsy,” an earlier DCSO report states.

Two bodies and the remains of a third have all been found over the last seven months along Rainwood Road in northern Douglas County, but authorities have said the cases are not connected.

