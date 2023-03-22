David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered showers likely tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Afternoon sunshine helped to moderate temperatures around the metro, highs pushing into the middle 50s. Clouds will thicken back up quickly after 5pm, with gray conditions returning for the end of the day. We’ll stay dry through the drive home, but those clouds will bring us a chance for showers later this this evening. Rain chances generally hold off until after 8pm, but then we will see some on and off showers through the overnight. A rumble or two of thunder is possible for areas south of I-80. Additionally, it will likely be cold enough north of Omaha that some snow showers may mix in, though accumulating snow is not expected for most of the area tonight.

Wednesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Spotty showers will linger through early on Thursday, but should generally be ending by 7am. However, clouds will likely stick around for most of the day. The clouds combined with a north wind will keep it chilly. Morning temperatures will start off in the low to mid-30s, and we will have a tough time warming up. Highs likely only top out in the low to mid-40s for the metro area. We should see some late day sunshine, but it likely won’t be enough to help our temperatures all that much.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

We get a little more sunshine on Friday along with some slightly warmer weather. Highs should climb back into the middle 50s around the area. A few more clouds on Saturday, with a slightly chance for an isolated shower, though that chance appears to be decreasing. Another storm system will affect the area Sunday into Monday. Right now the timing and extract track of that system is still very much in question, but it could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area as well as a temporary drop in temperatures.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

