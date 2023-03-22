WATCH: Creighton fans line up for Sweet 16 sendoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bluejays fans were out wishing the Creighton men’s basketball team well as they depart for Louisville, Ky., ahead of Friday’s Sweet 16 game against Princeton.

The bus hit the road close to noon Tuesday.

Friday’s game — the Bluejays second Sweet 16 appearance in three years — is scheduled to start at about 8 p.m. following the Alabama-San Diego State game.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.