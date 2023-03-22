We are Local
Apartment redevelopment project clears first hurdle with Lincoln City Council

An apartment development project cleared its first hurdle in the Lincoln City Council on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The council voted six-to-zero, with one member abstaining from the vote, that the project was in line with the 2050 Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan.

The developer plans to build just shy of 300 units across multiple apartment buildings near Northwest 48th and West Holdridge Streets.

This vote doesn’t mean the project has the green light yet, it will still need to get approval for the redevelopment plan itself.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

