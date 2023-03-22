6 First Alert traffic update: Major delays after crash on westbound Interstate 80 near 480 interchange in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the interchange with 480 and the JFK is causing major problems for the morning commute.

The two left lanes are blocked on westbound I-80 at the interchange.

Traffic is stop-and-go from the interchange back past 13th.

In addition, traffic is also backing up on the ramp merging from the JFK all the way past Q.

The best alternate route is to take 13th Street to L, then head west to 60th.

You can then drive north to merge back on to I-80 westbound there.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

