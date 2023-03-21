We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife

Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's January murder.(York County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York man accused of killing his wife in January pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges Tuesday.

Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with the murder of his wife Stacie on Jan. 30 in York. In addition to the murder charge, Beutler also faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and four counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in York County District Court.

A judge set his trial date for July 25.

York Police arrested Beutler Jan. 30 after receiving a 911 call indicating that his wife Stacie had been shot multiple times.

Court records showed Beutler called dispatchers and reported a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beutler is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman
Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
12 alleged drunk drivers arrested by Nebraska State Patrol during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast