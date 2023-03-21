West Omaha family deals with headache after allegedly drunk driver rams into their home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A smashed-through door and wall isn’t how Ross Budweg dreamed of coming home to find a 2022 Tesla in his garage.

“We can’t just reframe it,” Budweg said. “We have to actually tear out some of this concrete and redo it because of how fast he hit the wall.”

Luckily, Ross, his wife, and two young children had been away around 8:30 Friday night, which saved the family’s two vehicles from joining the damage report.

“He came through here, hit this pole, kept going, tearing up the yard and then tore up the driveway and hit the garage,” Budweg said.

Neighbor Ron Miltenberger says traffic and speeds have increased on the widened 180th Street.

“The traffic since this opened has really flowed fast, and you gotta watch it at the light,” he said.

The driver who crashed into the Budwegs’ home was cited for alleged drunk driving and provided proof of insurance -- but Ross is left wondering if he needs more than repairs.

The homeowner says he’d like some assistance protecting his property. Because of the design of 180th, there’s a slight curve -- and anyone losing control would head right toward his house.

Small trees, a beam, and a light pole didn’t stop the out-of-control car from smashing into his home.

“It’s definitely a wake-up call and illustrates the need for a barrier to be in place,” Budweg said.

Omaha city engineer Austin Rowser says Public Works will perform an analysis to determine if a guardrail is warranted at this location since 180th Street is just inside the city limits. County jurisdiction is right next door.

“That project was just opened in the last year, so it’s really pretty early to have any kind of an accident pattern, and with drunk drivers, you take that accident with a grain of salt,” said Douglas County Engineer Todd Pfitzer.

So Ross is considering a boulder barrier.

“If they came across here, they’d stop and hit a boulder instead of proceeding onto our property,” he said.

“Any homeowner can put things on their own property,” Pfitzer said. “What they can’t do is they can’t have somebody bring in boulders and put it right behind the curb.”

Engineers warn not to categorize the slight curve on 180th as dangerous based on one drunk driving crash -- but after seeing the damage caused by a Tesla smashing into his garage, Ross Budweg is plugged into a plan for a hard-rock barrier to protect his property.

Rowser tells 6 News there are already several safety features on 180th to protect adjacent homes if a driver loses control. A berm, and trees when they grow larger, should prevent a similar crash. The county engineer tells us that installing a guardrail without study could leave taxpayers vulnerable to a lawsuit if a driver hits it and is hurt.

