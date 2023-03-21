We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More clouds will keep us cooler Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are expected to increase this morning leading to a gray afternoon filled with low clouds. That means our high today will happen near noon and will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

With those thicker afternoon clouds there could be a few areas of drizzle or a couple showers that move through as well. Overall any precipitation will be very light.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Southeast wind gusts up near 25 mph are likely late this morning and this afternoon helping to add a bit more of a bite to the air.

Watch for some fog to develop tonight into Wednesday morning and it could easily be dense at times to start tomorrow. I think we can see the clouds break up some Wednesday afternoon to help us return to the 50s for at least a day.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Another round of showers is likely to move through overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning that could bring a little more light rain to the area. Nothing more than a tenth or two is likely though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

