LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Omaha mayor to present 2023 State of the City address

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s annual address this year comes as several city projects are underway.

The streetcar project’s $28 million budget was approved by the Omaha Streetcar Authority just this week. Construction on the new downtown library is underway following the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library a few months ago in preparation for the new Mutual of Omaha tower initially set for completion in 2026.

Work also continues at the site of The Crossroads while The RiverFront is set to move into another phase following the completion of Gene Leahy Mall last year.

Stothert is scheduled to present her State of the City address in Omaha City Council Chambers at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Meanwhile, residents have been navigating standing concerns with potholes, which may have a better solution on the horizon as the city considers following suit on a process that has seen success in Lincoln.

The mayor’s address comes two months after the Omaha Police Department touted increases in clearance rates for homicides and robberies in 2022, even as OPD’s comprehensive violent crime rate clearance fell 3% year-over-year with other violent crimes clearance rates — particularly rape, aggravated assaults, theft, and auto theft — also declining year-over-year. Even still, OPD clearance rates in 2022 still fell noticeably above 2021 national average for areas with comparable populations.

