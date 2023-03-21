We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha area 9-year-old to compete in golf championship at Augusta National

A 9-year-old golfer from Bennington has big things ahead of her -- including playing on one of golf's biggest stages: Augusta National.
By Johan Marin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Anna Midyett is about to do something many golfers only dream of.

She’ll be competing in one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world, known as Augusta National.

Every year, one week before the pros gear up for the master’s competition, youth golfers all across the nation compete in the “Drive, Chip, and Putt” championship.

“I feel like it’s coming very fast, but I’m super excited and can’t believe it’s happening,” Midyett said.

There are only two weeks left until Midyett makes a trip to Augusta, Georgia.

In her short career, she’s already had some big accomplishments.

“When I found out my reaction was crazy because I was like oh my gosh, I’m going to Augusta.”

Midyett has been playing golf since she was seven years old. She grew up watching her parents play and she considers them her role models.

“She started coming to the course with us when she was little and then really took it now she has competitions,” Anna’s mother Katie Midyett said.

Midyett jumped into several golf competitions at a young age.

Last year, she came in third in her subregional qualifier trying to qualify for the Drive, Chipp, and Putt competition.

This year she’s made it all the way to the championship.

“It’s a pretty big honor there are not many people that can step foot at the eighteenth green at Augusta and actually hit a putt,” father Patrick Midyett said.

According to the Nebraska Golf Association, Anna is the fifth junior golfer from Nebraska to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt championship since it started in 2013.

For Midyett, she’s most looking forward to showing off her putting skills and hopes to meet her favorite pro golf player, Will Zalatoris.

“Putting is calmer because you don’t have to swing all the way so, it’s my strong suit,” Midyett said.

If you would like to see Midyett compete at the Augusta National you can watch it here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha

Latest News

Greg McDermott
Creighton starts on court preparation for Princeton
A 9-year-old golfer from Bennington has big things ahead of her -- including playing on one of...
Bennington golfer headed to Augusta National for youth golf championship
The Huskers held their first spring practice Monday morning, and Matt Rhule says he's more than...
Huskers hold first spring practice of Matt Rhule's career
Matt Rhule
Huskers hit the field at 6 a.m. for first spring practice with Matt Rhule