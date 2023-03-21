Omaha area 9-year-old to compete in golf championship at Augusta National

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Anna Midyett is about to do something many golfers only dream of.

She’ll be competing in one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world, known as Augusta National.

Every year, one week before the pros gear up for the master’s competition, youth golfers all across the nation compete in the “Drive, Chip, and Putt” championship.

“I feel like it’s coming very fast, but I’m super excited and can’t believe it’s happening,” Midyett said.

There are only two weeks left until Midyett makes a trip to Augusta, Georgia.

In her short career, she’s already had some big accomplishments.

“When I found out my reaction was crazy because I was like oh my gosh, I’m going to Augusta.”

Midyett has been playing golf since she was seven years old. She grew up watching her parents play and she considers them her role models.

“She started coming to the course with us when she was little and then really took it now she has competitions,” Anna’s mother Katie Midyett said.

Midyett jumped into several golf competitions at a young age.

Last year, she came in third in her subregional qualifier trying to qualify for the Drive, Chipp, and Putt competition.

This year she’s made it all the way to the championship.

“It’s a pretty big honor there are not many people that can step foot at the eighteenth green at Augusta and actually hit a putt,” father Patrick Midyett said.

According to the Nebraska Golf Association, Anna is the fifth junior golfer from Nebraska to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt championship since it started in 2013.

For Midyett, she’s most looking forward to showing off her putting skills and hopes to meet her favorite pro golf player, Will Zalatoris.

“Putting is calmer because you don’t have to swing all the way so, it’s my strong suit,” Midyett said.

If you would like to see Midyett compete at the Augusta National you can watch it here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.