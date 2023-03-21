Officials: Portions of Omaha’s streetcar could be wireless

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the monthly Omaha Streetcar Authority meeting, officials discussed how the Omaha streetcar will be powered.

Typically, streetcars are powered by electricity, using wires that are built above the streetcar tracks. However, modern streetcars are starting to move toward battery-powered cars, and the consideration is being made in Omaha, too.

“There’s going to be ultimately the right mix of areas that are on wire, and areas that are off-wire, and when they’re off wire it’s battery-powered,” says OSA president Jay Noddle.

A study done on Omaha’s streetcar route indicates that about 45% of the route could function off-wire.

“I would have no question, nor would any of the manufacturers have any question, that you could run that car 18 hours a day, the same car, and it recharges while on the wire, and it has enough capacity to stay within the proper range for the batteries in the off wire section,” says Rick Gustafson, the Interim Director of the OSA during Monday’s meeting.

Potential off-wire sections include Farnam street over I-480, as well as the stretch through Blackstone. A preliminary map also indicates that Harney Street from around 42nd to Turner Boulevard could also remain wireless.

In some areas, having no wires is purely for aesthetics.

“Wherever it’s feasible to install wires, we can do that, and where it’s not feasible or where something new has been developed like the Gene Leahy Mall and Riverfront Park and areas around the convention center and sports arena, it stands to reason those areas probably don’t want to be on wire and it would be more difficult for the system to be on wire in those areas,” Noddle adds. “So I think I’m very comfortable with a mix of both.”

Officials also say the price would even out - it wouldn’t be a financial burden to have half the route on wires, and the other half wireless.

“It was close enough in the estimates in essence a financial wash, or equal,” Gustafson says to the OSA board. “The savings you could make in not building wires would allow you to absorb the vehicle cost, a higher cost of the vehicle to reflect the battery power.”

Before the discussion closed, Noddle expressed to the board his belief that stakeholders would be far more in favor of going wireless, especially in areas near civic investments like the Gene Leahy Mall.

It’s unclear when the board plans to make a final decision about how the streetcar will be powered.

