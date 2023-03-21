March declared as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has declared March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed Developmental Disabilities Month in 1987.

The DHHS says the purpose is to educate and encourage people to provide encouragement and opportunities to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can live fulfilling lives.

“I am honored to declare the month of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month,” said Governor Jim Pillen on Tuesday. “It allows us to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and I urge all Nebraskans to provide encouragement and support to these individuals to help them achieve their full potential, goals and dreams.”

During the announcement Tuesday, Gov. Pillen was joined by Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities in the Nebraska DHHS; Kristen Larsen, the Executive Director of the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities; Sarah Fuenning, a Hy-Vee employee, and Jeanne Thomas, the Human Resource Manager at Hy-Vee.

