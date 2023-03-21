We are Local
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger's home and stole granola bars, as well as cigars.
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and stole granola bars, as well as cigars.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and stole granola bars, as well as cigars.

According to LPD, Monday night around 10:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near S 33rd Place, off of 33rd and South Streets in south central Lincoln, on a report of a burglary.

Police said a man said he was sitting in his living room when he heard door open, then the fridge. According to LPD, the man explained that he initially thought it was a family member but decided to look into it.

The man went into the kitchen and saw an unknown man trying to hide, according to police.

LPD said the man confronted the stranger who left the home, but the victim followed him outside and took back the items the he had taken.

According to LPD, the suspect stole eight granola bars and cigars.

Officers said they searched the area and found a 42-year-old man matching the victim’s description.

That man was positively identified by the victim as the person responsible. The victim and suspect do not know each other, according to LPD.

LPD said the man was taken to jail where he’s facing burglary charges.

