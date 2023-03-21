Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha city crews had a busy weekend removing signs from public property and it’s not even election season.

Signs advertising an auction could be seen at several high-volume intersections in Omaha. Many of them were attached to traffic signs, which is illegal.

Omaha Public Works says city workers removed dozens of signs from public property.

The signs claimed seized government assets would be sold, but we found the auction was run by a private out-of-state company.

The operators of the sale wouldn’t allow cameras inside the downtown hotel ballroom where the auction took place Sunday, but many high-dollar items could be seen on display, from paintings to jewelry. The sale even included a 2019 Lamborghini parked outside the building. No word on how much it sold for.

The company hasn’t called back to provide details on the auction.

