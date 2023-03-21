We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities give more details about a body found in northwest Omaha earlier this week.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered Monday afternoon when a person walking his dog saw the body roughly 15 feet from the road, near 66th and Rainwood. Deputies were then called out to the area at roughly 3:45 p.m.

The identity of the deceased person hasn’t been determined yet and an autopsy is underway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says this is the second homicide investigation near Rainwood Road in the past seven months, but there is no evidence that the two cases are related.

Possible human remains were also found in the area of Rainwood Road less than a week ago, but that case has not been determined to be related to this one and it hasn’t yet been ruled as a homicide.

Regarding the human remains found last week, the Sheriff’s Office said “although strange, this case has not yet been ruled as a homicide. Experts are examining the remains to suggest an approximate year and cause of death, furthermore, they are testing extracted DNA for any possible identification.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000. The tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman
Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
12 alleged drunk drivers arrested by Nebraska State Patrol during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

Latest News

Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast