We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away

Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A dog has been reunited with its original owner after being rehomed multiple times and moved thousands of miles away.

According to the Cincinnati Animal CARE, a 4-year-old dog named Sophie, with quite the travel record, was picked up in Walnut Hills on March 4 by a Hamilton County dog warden.

WXIX reports that Sophie used to hit the road with her California owner and truck driver named Jordan. The two would drive across the country but Sophie got rehomed because the company Jordan worked for implemented new policies that did not allow her on their trips.

Sophie ended up being rehomed multiple times which led her to various places in the county and eventually to Cincinnati.

Once the dog warden found Sophie the animal shelter team said they were able to scan her microchip. They discovered Jordan as the original owner and reunited the pair.

“Microchipping is the No. 1 way you can increase the odds of finding your pet,” the shelter shared. “It contains a unique barcode with all of the information needed to get your pet back home again.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60

Latest News

Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha
Nebraska Legislature begins debate on filibustered bill focused on transgender youth
The State of the City address was delivered today in Downtown Omaha.
Mayor Jean Stothert delivers State of the City address
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) winds up to throw as the pitch clock...
MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day