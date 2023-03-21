We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Creighton University accounting students provide free tax preparation help

Free help is available for those who need it -- but many don’t know where to look.
Tax filing season starts
Tax filing season starts(MGN)
By Brent Weber
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no reason to fear Uncle Sam, no matter how bad you think it will be.

“With the right help, there should be no reason to fear. There’s a lot of opportunities you can take to get money back.”

Those opportunities are there for everyone -- seniors who may no longer be able to get online and file, and others who think they don’t make enough and may be spending too much.

“A lot of tax filings, it’s around $200 to get them done,” said volunteer Micah Navarro. “We do them for free through the IRS, and that’s the difference. That’s groceries for a month.”

Navarro and fellow volunteer Kellan Ryan are students who took part in the Volunteer Tax Assistance Program at Creighton University.

“It reinforces what we teach in the classroom because they have to actually apply it,” said professor of accounting Dr. Tom Purcell. “The larger benefit, I think, both for them and for the community is they use these talents to serve people that would otherwise have to go and pay a significant cost to a paid preparer.”

The VITA program is for those making $60,000 or less. Many senior citizens don’t realize they may have deductions they didn’t know about.

“I think there are a lot of new tax credits out there, so that Nebraska property tax credit, that’s a great way that we see plenty of clients getting money back just for owning property,” Ryan said.

If you’re a senior, or perhaps technologically challenged, call 211. They’ll provide you with a list of locations that are able to assist you with free tax assistance.

Keep in mind you’ll need to make an appointment in most cases, so it’s recommended you call and register as soon as you’re able -- and when in doubt, you can help your elderly family members file for an extension online.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found near...
Body found in ditch in northwest Omaha
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman
Omaha crews removed illegally-placed auction signs that led to confusion for some drivers.
Illegally placed signs advertising auction in Omaha confiscated
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
12 alleged drunk drivers arrested by Nebraska State Patrol during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

Latest News

Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
A West Omaha family is worried after their home was rammed into by an alleged drunk driver.
West Omaha family deals with headache after alleged drunk driver rams into home
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor presents 2023 State of the City address