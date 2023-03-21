Creighton starts on court preparation for Princeton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Princeton will try to become the second 15th seed in two years to advance to the Elite Eight, following Saint Peter’s a year ago. Creighton practiced this afternoon for the first time since advancing to the Sweet 16. The team arrived home early Monday morning following the win Sunday against Baylor in Denver. The Bluejays will travel to Louisville Wednesday with a public sendoff set for 11:40 a.m. Fans are asked to line the sidewalk near the southwest side of Morrison Stadium, as the team will depart from a bus in the South parking lot of the facility. That lot borders Cass Street.

Creighton is trying to win three games in the NCAA Tournament for the first time and trying to be one of the final eight teams for the first time since 1941. That year it was an eight-team field, the Bluejays lost the opening game of the West Regional that was played in Kansas City.

Creighton and Princeton share one common opponent, it is Arizona. Princeton beat the Wildcats 59-55 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and while the Bluejays lost to Arizona in Maui 81-79. That was the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. 6 News will travel to Louisville to cover the historic Creighton run with live reports starting Thursday.

