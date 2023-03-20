We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar

LPD arrested William Rader and Dillon Salvo, suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth...
LPD arrested William Rader and Dillon Salvo, suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of fridge panels from a northeast Lincoln bar.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two men they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of fridge panels from a north Lincoln bar.

The first incident was reported on Dec. 27 at 8:35 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to a theft at Lil Risky’s, near 33rd and Superior Streets. Lincoln Crime Stoppers reported that the business was under construction and a red pickup with a flatbed trailer arrived and suspects stole nine 8-by-10 foot walk-in cooler panels that were on a pallet. The owner said it was a $15,000 loss.

On Jan. 18 at 8:19 a.m., officers were dispatched again to Lil Risky’s. LPD said two people in a work truck showed up. According to Crime Stoppers, the cooler had been assembled on the outside of the building, but the two people disassembled it and stole the replacement panels. That loss was estimated at $30,000.

On January 17th, LPD said two people in this work truck stole $30,000 of cooler panels from Lil...
On January 17th, LPD said two people in this work truck stole $30,000 of cooler panels from Lil Risky's in northeast Lincoln.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Then, on Feb. 15t at 2:36 p.m., LPD said officers were dispatched again to Lil Risky’s where they learned of an additional theft of panels. LPD said this loss was estimated at $14,000.

Investigators said through follow up, they were able to identify suspects outside of Lancaster County.

On Sunday, March 19, LPD served a search warrant at a residence in Ceresco where police said they found all of the cooler panels.

The total loss of panels was $59,000.

LPD arrested 35-year-old William Rader and 28-year-old Dillon Salvo. They’re both facing theft by receiving charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
Dozens gathered for a rally against a minimum-wage-capping bill on Saturday.
Workers rally against controversial wage bill

Latest News

An exit poll shows more Omahans are in favor of the incoming streetcar.
Omaha Streetcar Authority approves $28M budget for 2023
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Homelessness in Omaha is a growing problem. The number of Omaha's homeless people is up 200% in...
Omaha unsheltered: Number of homeless people up 200% in five years
An exit poll shows more Omahans are in favor of the incoming streetcar.
Exit poll shows increase in favor of Omaha streetcar
The Millard Board of Education will vote on a retention stipend for teachers at its meeting...
Millard Public Schools to vote on retention package