We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Several Omaha roads to have lane restrictions for construction, utility work starting Monday

(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect several road restrictions beginning this week.

According to Omaha Public Works, a road closure and several lane restrictions have been announced, all beginning Monday.

South 72nd Avenue from Hascall to Frederick Streets will be closed to through traffic for utility work for one week. The closure mainly affects a residential area and residents will need to take a small detour to get around.

The intersection of 90th and Harney will have several lane restrictions for fiber optic installation for one day.

Bancroft Street at South 11th Street will be restricted eastbound for street repairs for one week.

The intersection of North 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway will have lane restrictions for utility work for one week.

Multiple other road restrictions were also announced by Public Works last week, all of which also began Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
Dozens gathered for a rally against a minimum-wage-capping bill on Saturday.
Workers rally against controversial wage bill

Latest News

Multiple Omaha roads affected by upcoming closures, restrictions
Several area businesses and county officials are pushing for the widening of Platteview Road in...
Sarpy County officials update progress on Platteview Road widening
Platteview Road in Sarpy County is getting closer to becoming a major corridor.
Sarpy County officials say Platteview Road project is progressing
Platteview Road in Sarpy County is getting closer to becoming a major corridor.
Platteview Road to become major Sarpy County corridor