Several Omaha roads to have lane restrictions for construction, utility work starting Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect several road restrictions beginning this week.

According to Omaha Public Works, a road closure and several lane restrictions have been announced, all beginning Monday.

South 72nd Avenue from Hascall to Frederick Streets will be closed to through traffic for utility work for one week. The closure mainly affects a residential area and residents will need to take a small detour to get around.

The intersection of 90th and Harney will have several lane restrictions for fiber optic installation for one day.

Bancroft Street at South 11th Street will be restricted eastbound for street repairs for one week.

The intersection of North 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway will have lane restrictions for utility work for one week.

Multiple other road restrictions were also announced by Public Works last week, all of which also began Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.