Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to what should be a warmer week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re in the 30s out the door today but with quite a bit of sunshine we’ll be able to warm quite a bit this afternoon. Even with a few more high clouds moving in this afternoon we’ll be able to make a run at 60 degrees for a high.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

There will be a bit of a southwest breeze at times today but nothing like yesterday as the gusts should stay under 20 mph.

More clouds will enter the area overnight and Tuesday leading to a small chance of a few showers. Anything that falls should be rather light and would hold off until after 11am. The afternoon will be cloudy with a couple of those showers moving through. By Tuesday evening nothing more than a tenth or two is possible and most of those amounts will be south of I-80 if they materialize.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Rain
Tuesday Rain(WOWT)

We’ll rebound a bit Wednesday afternoon before more clouds and a chance of rain or snow moves into the area overnight. The best odds of seeing a little light snow would be north of I-80 if it can get to the ground. Overall the impacts don’t look all that great but it’s worth watching over the next 72 hours.

Wednesday Night Precip
Wednesday Night Precip(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

