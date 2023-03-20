Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to what should be a warmer week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re in the 30s out the door today but with quite a bit of sunshine we’ll be able to warm quite a bit this afternoon. Even with a few more high clouds moving in this afternoon we’ll be able to make a run at 60 degrees for a high.
There will be a bit of a southwest breeze at times today but nothing like yesterday as the gusts should stay under 20 mph.
More clouds will enter the area overnight and Tuesday leading to a small chance of a few showers. Anything that falls should be rather light and would hold off until after 11am. The afternoon will be cloudy with a couple of those showers moving through. By Tuesday evening nothing more than a tenth or two is possible and most of those amounts will be south of I-80 if they materialize.
We’ll rebound a bit Wednesday afternoon before more clouds and a chance of rain or snow moves into the area overnight. The best odds of seeing a little light snow would be north of I-80 if it can get to the ground. Overall the impacts don’t look all that great but it’s worth watching over the next 72 hours.
