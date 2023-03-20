We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ralston gown rental shop providing 100 free prom dresses to Omaha Public Schools students

A Ralston business is donating prom dresses to OPS students who qualify.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Prom dresses aren’t cheap, as most high schoolers and their parents know.

But this year, 100 girls from Omaha Public Schools could get theirs free of charge.

“It’s breathtaking because when you see them, those eyes light up,” said Terri Smeija of Cinderella’s Formal Gown Rental in Ralston. “That right dress on their body...and they look good in all sizes, from the zero to the 32. So it’s not one girl left out.”

Thanks to a private donation, Smeija is giving out free dresses to OPS students who qualify.

“This year it’s been a bit tougher than it has been. You see the malls have been more empty. We’re even slower in our season,” she said. “But you still have to give. You still have to help your fellow woman to look her best and not stress over that expense.”

Those who receive free or reduced lunches can get a certificate from their counselor to redeem at the store. Holders can then call the store to set up an appointment, or go during the shop’s walk-in hours.

“After the first hundred, I told the counselors don’t hesitate if you need more from me, let’s do it,” Smeija said.

Smeija says while the focus this year is on OPS, the state’s largest district, she’s open to offering this for those who qualify for free or reduced lunch in other districts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
Dozens gathered for a rally against a minimum-wage-capping bill on Saturday.
Workers rally against controversial wage bill

Latest News

A Ralston business is donating prom dresses to OPS students who qualify.
Ralston gown rental shop donating prom dresses to OPS students
Homelessness in Omaha is a growing problem. The number of Omaha's unsheltered population is up...
Navigating the complexity clearing homeless encampments in Omaha
Homelessness in Omaha is a growing problem. The number of Omaha's homeless people is up 200% in...
Omaha unsheltered: Number of homeless people up 200% in five years
An Omaha nonprofit is helping ensure Spanish-speaking business owners are able to get their...
Nonprofit looks to increase Spanish-speaking business owners in South Omaha