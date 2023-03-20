Omaha public invited to name new seahorse sculpture representing ocean pollution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Guests of the Lauritzen Gardens and the greater community get the chance to help name a new sculpture representing the issue of ocean pollution.

Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea is a traveling exhibit featuring sculptures made of ocean trash and is on display at Lauritzen Gardens until May 14.

The traveling exhibit also features a new sculpture of a seahorse that has made its debut at the Lauritzen Gardens.

Currently on display, the bright yellow tiger tail seahorse is in the tropical house of the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory.

An ongoing contest to name the sculpture has reached its second stage. More than 1,200 entries from the community were given to Washed Ashore and five finalists were narrowed down:

Basura (the Spanish word for “trash”)

Bubbles

Dandelion

Scrappy

Sea Biscuit

Voting is open now through April 19 to pick a final name for the seahorse sculpture.

“We hope that by engaging people in this contest, we create interest in this special exhibit and its important message,” said Mia Jenkins, the director of marketing for Lauritzen Gardens.

The seahorse sculpture’s official name will be revealed on Earth Day, April 22.

