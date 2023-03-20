We are Local
OPD: Teens trying to steal car shoot at Omaha woman

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two teenagers are being investigated in relation to a Monday morning shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 42nd and W Streets for a shooting at 10:42 a.m.

Officers arrived and spoke with a 32-year-old woman. She allegedly told the officers she stepped outside her home to yell at a teenage boy who was breaking into a vehicle. The boy allegedly ran away and fired several shots at her.

The victim had a minor injury from the incident but didn’t need treatment or transport to a hospital.

Police found the suspected juvenile and an additional teenage suspect. The two boys, aged 14 and 17, were arrested and transported to Omaha Police Headquarters.

The investigation is still ongoing.

