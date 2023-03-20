We are Local
Navigating the complexity clearing homeless encampments in Omaha

Homelessness in Omaha is a growing problem. The number of Omaha's unsheltered population is up from 46 in 2019 to more than 164 in 2023.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Encampments across the city pose a complex problem for services on how to deal with them.

“Our street outreach programs are balancing multiple encampments, multiple times, across multiple locations across the city,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of MACCH.

The increasing number of encampments parallels the increasing number of unsheltered homeless people in Omaha.

According to Feldhaus, in 2019 there were 46 unsheltered people in the Omaha area found in “point-in-time” counts. In 2022, that number jumped to 164. This year, while the data is not finalized, it’s predicted that the number rose.

“It is a complex problem where in some cases just our systems have deteriorated where the only place for people to live is outside,” he said.

Despite some encampments being out of sight, they’re not out of mind.

“Property owners have a right to clean and safe property. Individuals that are living in the encampments obviously want to find a quiet place where they can at least have some of their stuff stay and find a place where they can settle down at night.”

When it comes to what to do with encampments, Tamara Dwyer, the city’s new homeless services coordinator said: “National best practices tell us that we need to stop clearing encampments…People should be able to go to a home of their own from an unsheltered situation.”

That timeframe looks different for everyone, she noted.

Captain Jay Leavitt, with Omaha Police’s northeast precinct, said clearing encampments, however, is sometimes necessary.

“I mean there are laws on the books that we have to enforce, especially on private property. A private property owner has the right to control who is and who is not on their property,” he said.

But they try to work with outreach teams before doing so.

“Our role is enforcement as a last resort. We certainly don’t want to criminalize homelessness,” he said. “Everybody has rights. Everybody has a need in that situation. And finding that common ground is really difficult with the resources that are available.”

Before clearing an encampment, Omaha’s practice is for a street outreach team to connect people with resources and shelter information, hoping they take them.

