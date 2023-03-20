Modest Mouse, Lord Huron coming to Bellevue for Outlandia Music Festival

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Outlandia Music Festival in Bellevue announced its lineup Monday.

The two-day music festival is returning August 11 and 12 this year to Falconwood Park in Bellevue.

This year’s lineup includes popular rock bands Lord Huron and Modest Mouse.

Several other artists will be featured throughout the two-day festival.

Friday, August 11:

Lord Huron

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Good Life

The Envy Corps

Minne Lusa

Saturday, August 12:

Modest Mouse

Jimmy Eat World

Manchester Orchestra

The Faint

Cat Power

Horsegirl

Criteria

This year the festival has a focus on camping and limited camping options will be available at Falconwood Park.

Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m.

