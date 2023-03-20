We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nonprofit looks to increase Spanish-speaking business owners in South Omaha

The Midlands Latino Community Development Center aims to help Latino businesses get off the ground with stability.
An Omaha nonprofit is helping ensure Spanish-speaking business owners are able to get their ventures off the ground.
By Johan Marin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What once was a vision is now a reality. Maria Elena-Castro now calls herself the new director of her daycare center, Educando Childcare. However, she couldn’t have done this without the Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation.

“When I started in MLCDC I didn’t speak any English,” Castro said.

MLCDC is a nonprofit that helps Latinos who are immigrants, low-income, and non-English speakers to start-up businesses and become financially stable.

“We focus on three pillars which are financial stability, entrepreneurship, and lending to have an economic development in the community,” said executive director Juan Montoya.

Castro joined to help people in the community, but also to learn skills that would set her up for her future. She took several English classes and learned how to start a business.

Many years later, she wanted to start her childcare center. Her purpose was to tackle a growing issue -- the need for Spanish-speaking daycares across South Omaha.

“I discover that many women in our community have the need to start a childcare business because of the families that are incrementing and they have a need to take care of their children,” Castro said.

ARPA funds and a loan from MLCDC are what helped make her dream possible. Montoya said they train Spanish-speaking Latinas like Castro to develop entrepreneurial skills.

“They can address some of the issues they face when they have a small business and sometimes don’t know how to deal with that,” Montoya said.

This is known as the Women’s Entrepreneur program that was started in 2020. Overall, Montoya said having more business owners that speak Spanish helps break language barriers that prevent them from connecting with the Latino community here in the metro.

“So, in this way having a childcare that mostly speaks Spanish, it gives you the opportunity to keep that culture,” Montoya said.

The center will open in April and be equipped with several learning programs and rooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
Dozens gathered for a rally against a minimum-wage-capping bill on Saturday.
Workers rally against controversial wage bill

Latest News

An Omaha nonprofit is helping ensure Spanish-speaking business owners are able to get their...
Omaha nonprofit focused on growing Spanish-speaking businesses
Omaha's Irish roots are much deeper than you think.
Omaha’s Irish history runs deeper than you think
Camp Ashland is celebrating its new facility, four years after the Heartland Flood decimated...
Camp Ashland celebrates new facility following 2019 floods
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium earned a new honor Friday -- being ranked the best in the...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium voted best in the nation