Iowa school library book bans are seen as targeting LGBTQ content

(Bohao Zhao)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Longstanding disagreements about content in school libraries often focus this year on books with LGBTQ themes.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is backing a bill that could result in the removal of books from school libraries in all state districts if they’re successfully challenged in any one of them.

School boards and legislatures nationwide also are facing questions about books and considering making it easier to limit access.

One transgender parent in Iowa says it’s a symptom of a backlash from those who hope limiting discussion will return American society to an era that didn’t acknowledge people with different sexualities.

MORE: Read the full story from AP

