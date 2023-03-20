We are Local
Huskers hit the field at 6 a.m. for first spring practice with Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There wasn’t a message, it wasn’t a test, Matt Rhule simply wanted to practice today and work around classes to give the players Easter weekend off in a few weeks. That’s why they started at 6 a.m. The Huskers will continue to practice in the morning throughout the spring but not this early. The team will also continue to practice in the morning in the fall as well.

With the first game still a long way away, Rhule is trying to reduce the idea of good and bad with the amount of pressure that’s on players and the amount they put on themselves, he’s more interested in daily improvement. He also appreciates the amount coachable players who are on the roster.

Heinrich Haarberg who is currently working at quarterback with a third quarterback coach in three years said he is open to a position change. He did not share if he had a specific spot in mind.

Rhule said Thomas Fidone is “mad at me” because he is limited right now coming off of a ACL injury. Rhule wants to get Thomas to the season even though he’s healthy. Rhule likes that he’s mad, “he’s competitive.” Running back Anthony Grant is suspended at the moment, Rhule said it’s day-to-day related to academics and standards of the program. Chris Hickman and Tyreke Johnson have left the team on their own.

