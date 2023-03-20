Family works towards restoring Sandhills habitat for Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dennis Breen and his brothers bought a lot of land in central Nebraska off of the North Platte River in 1992, and ever since they have been restoring it to create a habitat for wildlife, including the Sandhill Crane.

Breen has been in awe of the Sandhills Crane and other wildlife in the area, and wanted to help them. He said he worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ducks Unlimited, and the Nebraska Wildlife Fund to eventually eradicate invasive plants, open up the canopy, increase vegetation, and open waterways.

“We’ve ended up bring back keystone species such as the River Otter,” Breen said. “Which, we haven’t seen in this area for some time.”

Breen is a tour guide for Dusty Trails’ Sandhill Crane Tours. These tours are offered three times a day. More information about the tours can be found here.

